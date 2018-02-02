HRV artists win Gold Keys

Hood River Valley High School art students recently learned their placement in the Oregon Scholastic Art Awards.

In this state-level competition, students are awarded honorable mention, silver key or gold key awards. Gold key winners will go on to compete for gold and silver medals at the national level. HRVHS Art teachers Amirra Malak, Gabe Iversen, Matt Gerlick and Carol Birdsell all

had students win awards at the state level.

Gold key winners are being featured in the lobby of the Columbia Center for the Arts in February. The gallery hosted an award ceremony on Feb. 2 to honor gold key winners, with Hood River Hobbies providing gift certificates. Teachers presented awards in a 7 p.m. ceremony. Lanterns made from recycled materials by Gerlick’s students will also be on display.

Award winners are:

Claire Bokovoy, freshman, honorable mention

Zach Barbour, senior, gold key, silver key x2

Leticia Pacheco, senior, gold key

Sara Hamada, senior, honorable mention x2

Ayva Levin, junior, honorable mention, silver key

Sandra Piatt, junior, honorable mention x2, silver key

Daniela Valle, junior, honorable mention x2

Zane Yinger, junior, honorable mention x2

Sandy Chijate, senior, silver key

Donald Euwer, senior, Silver Key

Taja Adsit, senior, gold key, honorable mention x5, silver key

Myles Broddie, junior, gold key

Charlotte Bromham, sophomore, gold key x2

Aileen Castro, sophomore, gold key

Jade Dowdy, junior, gold key, honorable mention

Catherine Frost, sophomore, gold key x3

Alden Gendreau, senior, gold key

Sofie Larsen-Teskey, junior, gold key, honorable mention x2, silver key

Kennedy Leavitt, sophomore, gold key, honorable mention

Zacharia Mathes, senior, gold key x2, honorable mention

Theo McCormick, sophomore, gold key

Leticia Pacheco, senior, gold key, honorable mention x2

Finn Peterson, senior, gold key, silver key x2

Cameron Roving, sophomore, gold key

Grace Schlemmer, senior, gold key, honorable mention, silver key x2

Grace Skakel, sophomore, gold key

Ellen Sova, sophomore, gold key x2, silver key x2

Allison Thompson, junior, gold key x2, honorable mention

Emma Vega, junior, gold key, honorable mention x2

Stella Waag, sophomore, gold key

Lily Aamodt, junior, honorable mention, silver key x2

Tabor Bergh, sophomore, honorable mention

Pelle Bergstrom, junior, honorable mention

Rane Bieker, junior, honorable mention

Josephine Dickinson, sophomore, honorable mention x2

Audra Dosier, sophomore, honorable mention x2

Ben English, sophomore, honorable mention

Kathryn Guadagnuolo, sophomore, honorable mention, silver key

Laura Jensen, junior, honorable mention

Amber Kennedy, senior, honorable mention

Daven Kuder, senior, honorable mention

Paige Lindley, junior, honorable mention

Emily Liri, junior, honorable mention

Andrea Marquez, senior, honorable mention

Fatima Marquez, junior, honorable mention

Gisselle Marquez, junior, honorable mention

Faith Ocheskey, sophomore, honorable mention

Lauren Orr, senior, honorable mention x4, silver key x2

Soleil Pelletier, sophomore, honorable mention

Taelor Robinson, junior, honorable mention x2

Ellen Sova, sophomore, honorable mention

Erin Sutherland, senior, honorable mention x2

Erika Anderson, junior, silver key x2

Alexandra Buckles, junior, silver key

Sage Fetkenhour, junior, silver key

Maritsa Ibarra, senior, silver key

Payton Kincaid, sophomore, silver key

Esli Martinez, senior, silver key