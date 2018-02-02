HRV artists win Gold Keys

Hood River Valley High School art students recently learned their placement in the Oregon Scholastic Art Awards.
In this state-level competition, students are awarded honorable mention, silver key or gold key awards. Gold key winners will go on to compete for gold and silver medals at the national level. HRVHS Art teachers Amirra Malak, Gabe Iversen, Matt Gerlick and Carol Birdsell all
had students win awards at the state level.
Gold key winners are being featured in the lobby of the Columbia Center for the Arts in February. The gallery hosted an award ceremony on Feb. 2 to honor gold key winners, with Hood River Hobbies providing gift certificates. Teachers presented awards in a 7 p.m. ceremony. Lanterns made from recycled materials by Gerlick’s students will also be on display.
Award winners are:
Claire Bokovoy, freshman, honorable mention
Zach Barbour, senior, gold key, silver key x2
Leticia Pacheco, senior, gold key
Sara Hamada, senior, honorable mention x2
Ayva Levin, junior, honorable mention, silver key
Sandra Piatt, junior, honorable mention x2, silver key
Daniela Valle, junior, honorable mention x2
Zane Yinger, junior, honorable mention x2
Sandy Chijate, senior, silver key
Donald Euwer, senior, Silver Key
Taja Adsit, senior, gold key, honorable mention x5, silver key
Myles Broddie, junior, gold key
Charlotte Bromham, sophomore, gold key x2
Aileen Castro, sophomore, gold key
Jade Dowdy, junior, gold key, honorable mention
Catherine Frost, sophomore, gold key x3
Alden Gendreau, senior, gold key
Sofie Larsen-Teskey, junior, gold key, honorable mention x2, silver key
Kennedy Leavitt, sophomore, gold key, honorable mention
Zacharia Mathes, senior, gold key x2, honorable mention
Theo McCormick, sophomore, gold key
Leticia Pacheco, senior, gold key, honorable mention x2
Finn Peterson, senior, gold key, silver key x2
Cameron Roving, sophomore, gold key
Grace Schlemmer, senior, gold key, honorable mention, silver key x2
Grace Skakel, sophomore, gold key
Ellen Sova, sophomore, gold key x2, silver key x2
Allison Thompson, junior, gold key x2, honorable mention
Emma Vega, junior, gold key, honorable mention x2
Stella Waag, sophomore, gold key
Lily Aamodt, junior, honorable mention, silver key x2
Tabor Bergh, sophomore, honorable mention
Pelle Bergstrom, junior, honorable mention
Rane Bieker, junior, honorable mention
Josephine Dickinson, sophomore, honorable mention x2
Audra Dosier, sophomore, honorable mention x2
Ben English, sophomore, honorable mention
Kathryn Guadagnuolo, sophomore, honorable mention, silver key
Laura Jensen, junior, honorable mention
Amber Kennedy, senior, honorable mention
Daven Kuder, senior, honorable mention
Paige Lindley, junior, honorable mention
Emily Liri, junior, honorable mention
Andrea Marquez, senior, honorable mention
Fatima Marquez, junior, honorable mention
Gisselle Marquez, junior, honorable mention
Faith Ocheskey, sophomore, honorable mention
Lauren Orr, senior, honorable mention x4, silver key x2
Soleil Pelletier, sophomore, honorable mention
Taelor Robinson, junior, honorable mention x2
Ellen Sova, sophomore, honorable mention
Erin Sutherland, senior, honorable mention x2
Erika Anderson, junior, silver key x2
Alexandra Buckles, junior, silver key
Sage Fetkenhour, junior, silver key
Maritsa Ibarra, senior, silver key
Payton Kincaid, sophomore, silver key
Esli Martinez, senior, silver key
