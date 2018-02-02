HRV robotics teams advance

Winners of last week’s First Tech Challenge (FTC) qualifier tournament were Hood River Valley High School teams Glasses Half Full and Duct Tape. In second place were the HRVHS teams Steelhead and Sabotage. Steelhead additionally won the Inspire award. Hood River teams advancing to the upcoming super qualifiers in Portland Feb. 10-11 are Glasses Half Full, Duct Tape, Steelhead, MIG, and System Overload. Pictured above are members of Duct Tape (in orange, left to right) Theodor Giles, Charlie Buckford, Victoria Ervin, Robby Running, Nash Levy and Jason Barringer, and Glasses Half Full members Zeke Bukovansky, Dylan Santee, Henry Jones, Jacob Kaplan and Jeremiah Dayley.