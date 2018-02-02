The long and short guide to getting your item into the Hood River News

In recent weeks we’ve made a few subtle changes to our print version and given the website (hoodrivernews.com) a crisp new look. In whatever form you read us, our continued hope is that readers will have little or no trouble finding us or finding out how to reach us, and make use of our services.

Sometimes a brush up is in order, though, so here we go:

Just about anything you want to know about Hood River News will be either at the website or in what we feel is a user-friendly print version. The people to call on are listed in the staff box below, and the main desk number to call is 541-386-1234.

Our offices are located on State Street at Sixth, across from Hood River Library. If you are coming from out of town, we’re just a few blocks southwest of exit 63 from Interstate 84.

The website, meanwhile, is a great place to let us know about your event, as well as announcements of engagements, weddings, anniversaries, and births. Many of those “social news” items share the same page, B2 , as our popular Yesteryears column — we continue to be mindful of the past while looking to the future.

Got a specific item you want to submit? Here’s where:

Letters to the editor — hrnews@hoodrivernews.com (or via our website)

Sports news — RJ Chavez, rchavez@hoodrivernews.com

News tips — Kirby Neumann-Rea at kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com or Patrick Mulvihill at pmulvihill@hoodrivernews.com

Happenings, Gatherings, and obituary and death notices — Trisha Walker at twalker@hoodrivernews.com

(A note on Gatherings: these are regular meetings, be they weekly, monthly, quarterly, or on an ad hoc schedule. We are attempting to build back up the Gatherings list and invite non-profit organizations to send us 50 words or less; be sure to include a daytime contact.)

In closing, I offer a humble suggestion: if you are planning to send a press release or small item, pay close attention to articles that have already appeared in the paper. Chances are we’ve made modifications — corrections, even — in the interest of readability and consistency, and published items serve as examples.

Use the articles to help with format, writing style, punctuation, and frequently-used elements such as addresses and dates and times. Things like 7 p.m., for example, never “7:00 PM.” And lunch events that start at noon – never “12 p.m.”

If you want to say nice things about someone, put it in quotes and attribute it. If you don’t, chances are that part of the press release will get edited out.

Submitting information that follows what’s already been published, quite simply, saves the newsroom time. We do appreciate it.

And, finally, if you are not yet a subscriber but have considered doing so, a great opportunity comes along starting next week: the annual Kids’ Subscription Campaign. See the ad on page A10. Keep watching for information on how to get a good deal on your subscription, and help a young entrepreneur at the same time.