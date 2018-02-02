Police Log, Jan. 22 to 31

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 22 — Sieverkropp Drive — Harassment reported.

Jan. 28 — Hull Street — Female arrested for harassment and initiating a false report.

Jan. 30 — May Street — Three juveniles cited for harassment.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 24 — I-84 at exit 62 — Mosier resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of giving false information to a peace officer and obstruction. In the same incident, a resident of Appleton was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant out of Jackson county and unlawful possession of heroin.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 25 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jan. 26 — Button Bridge Road — Toledo resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Jan. 27 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of reckless endangering. Jan. 30 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Jan. 31 — I-84 at exit 62 — Ridgefield, Wash., resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a firearm. In the same incident, a resident of The Dalles was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of throwing away lighted material (cigarette), resisting arrest and obstruction.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 25 — 13th Street, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 25 — Westcliff Drive, 3600 block — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 31 — Hood River — Hood River female stopped for expired plates and subsequently cited for driving uninsured, no operators license and expired registration.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 23 — Dock Road, 2600 block — Male arrested on a warrant out of Washington County.

Jan. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Transient male arrested with a warrant for criminal trespass II.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 23 — Pine Street, 900 block — Roof rack reported as stolen from a parked vehicle.

Jan. 25 — Front Street, 200 block — A male broke into a local gas station and stole tobacco products.

Jan. 26 — 12th Street, 2000 block — Theft reported.

Jan. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Jan. 22 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Runaway juvenile male reported.

Jan. 21 — Columbia Street, 1500 block — Two Hood River residents were cited for advertising and operating an unlicensed short-term rental property.

Jan. 23 — Columbia Street, 1800 block — A 14-year-old male was reported as a runaway. The father, who has a restraining order against him, is suspected of hiding him.

Jan. 28 — Oak Street, 100 block — Male cited for public urination.

Jan. 29 — May Street, 1200 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising and operating a short-term rental property without a license.

Jan. 30 — Oak Street — Female interviewed.