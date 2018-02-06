Death Notices for Feb. 7 edition: Earl Van Riper, Janet Eldridge, Helen Albrecht and Frank Reichel Jr.

Earl Van Riper
Earl Eugene Van Riper passed away Feb. 5, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Earl was born on June 23, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Janet Eldridge
Janet Eldridge passed away on Feb. 5, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Janet was born on Sept. 3, 1953, and was 64 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Helen Albrecht
Helen Albrecht passed away on Feb. 2, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Helen was born on Sept. 19, 1934, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Frank Reichel Jr.
Frank Reichel Jr. passed away on Feb. 3, 2018, at his him in Rowena, Ore., surrounded by family. Frank was born on March 2, 1928, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
