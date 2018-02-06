Service Annoucements for Feb. 7 edition: Leroy Daley, Colleen Campbell, Nancy Hillyer and Wanda Clason

Leroy Daley

Leroy Daley passed away on Feb. 3, 2018, in Hood River Ore. Leroy was born on April 25, 1952, and was 65 years of age at the time of his passing.

A graveside service is planned for noon on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Upper Valley Cemetery of Parkdale. A celebration of life will follow at Leroy’s home following his graveside service.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Colleen Campbell

Colleen A. Campbell passed away on Feb. 3, 2018, at her Parkdale home surrounded by family. Colleen was born on April 16, 1940, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. A time to celebrate Colleen's life is planned for noon on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6575 Hwy. 35, Mt. Hood. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Nancy Hillyer

Nancy D. Hillyer passed away on Feb. 2, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif. Nancy was born on Jan. 30, 1965, and was 53 years of age at the time of her passing.

A viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 and noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.

A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, and a graveside service will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 1225 Tucker Road. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Wanda Clason

Wanda M. Clason, age 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 2, 2018, at a local care facility.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 1-6 p.m. at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel, The Dalles. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 9 at IOOF Three Mile Road at 11:30 a.m.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.