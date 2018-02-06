Entertainment Update for Feb. 7 edition

Country Dance Feb. 10

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Feb. 10. Please note: Potluck dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., dance from 7-9 p.m. The caller will be Sue Baker from Hood River. The band will be Mill Creek String Band (pictured above) from the Mid-Columbia Gorge area. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required. Family-friendly. All dances walked through first time. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. The dance will be at the Rockford Grange, on Barrett Road, Hood River. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring snacks for break time. Call Keith Harding at 541-352-7550 or Tom Hons at 541-386-5771 for further info.

Far Out West at River City

Coming up at River City:

Saturday, Feb. 17: Far Out West (Roots-Funk), 10 p.m., $5 cover.

Sunday, Feb. 18: Zach Deputy, a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter based in Savannah. Expect "island-infused drum n' bass gospel ninja soul.”

Saturday, Feb. 24: Scott Pemberton Band, 10 p.m. $10 cover. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Liquid Education Series Feb. 20

Mark your calendar for Sedition Brewing’s Liquid Education Series, a free event where participants can learn about the brewer and the entire brewing process. Sessions start at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20, March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Sedition Brewing Company, 208 Laughlin Street, The Dalles, 541-296-2337.

Jam with Josiah Feb. 9

Bring your instruments to the Balch Hotel for a free monthly open acoustic jam in the parlor with innkeeper Josiah Dean and other local musicians. Share tunes for everyone to play along. Friday, Feb. 9 from 6:30-9 p.m. Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.

Polly, Connollys at White Buffalo

Polly & the Connollys perform at the White Buffalo on Feb. 8, 6-8 p.m. Barney Connolly (bass), Chris Connolly (mandolin)) and Polly Norris (guitar) perform country rock and blues sprinkled with tasty vocal harmonies. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

History Museum showcases ‘Recent Acquisitions’

The History Museum of Hood River County is showcasing Recent Acquisitions in February. “The generosity of local residents and friends farther afield is celebrated through a variety of objects new to the collection. Among highlighted items are examples of Native American beadwork, photographs — both vintage material and more contemporary works by Michael Hildreth — and costumes, as well as a suite of murals by Michelle Yamamoto,” said Executive Director Lynn Orr. History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.

International Candy Tasting

On Valentine’s Day, teens can come try out favorite candies from around the world at the Hood River Library. Afterwards, there will be a chance to vote for their favorites. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. Free and open to the public, and aimed toward teens (ages 12 and up). Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.

Blunami, more at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s: Tuesday, Feb. 6: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9: The Wasco Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Blunami, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles.

Soul Prophet at Lyle Hotel

Valentines are in the air with music from Amber Nelson and Soul Prophet at the Lyle Hotel on Feb. 14. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with classic favorites and originals from this Gorge trio. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

The 44’s blues at Double Mt.

On Friday, Feb. 16, rockin blues from Los Angeles comes to Double Mountain Brewery. Music starts at 7 p.m., no cover charge. “The 44’s play blues-roots-rock music and are one of the top blues bands on the American roots scene. They play vintage instruments, channeling blues from the past and present with a distinct rawness. Their rough and tough sound is loved by blues music fans across the planet due to constant touring of Europe and America.” Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Springhouse music Feb. 6

Backroom Tuesdays return to Springhouse Cellar with local and northwest favorite bands. Family-friendly tunes start at 6 p.m.

Feb. 6: The Lowest Pair (Banjo Duo) with Melodie Ayres.

Feb. 13: Pretty Gritty (Folk Rock Americana) with Jenny Lee

Feb. 20: The Antonyms (Hood River Rock) with Tommy Fliss

Feb. 27: Edmund Wayne (alt-Folk) with Tracy Klas

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

‘Onehum,’ more at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

OneHum, Friday, Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m.

OneHum, which consists of Richard Tillinghast on guitar, banjo, and vocals, Tova Tillinghast on cello and vocals, and Tim Ortlieb on drums. Tillinghast’s songs center around his love of rural life in the Pacific Northwest.

Luciano Marazzo, Friday, Feb. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Luciano Marazzo is a classically trained tenor from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and a Masters degree in classical guitar from the University of Idaho. Don’t miss this talented and internationally acclaimed musician and performer.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

