Girls Up collects bras for homeless this month

Hood River Valley High School Girl Up is partnering with I Support the Girls, Helping Hands Against Violence, and Oak Street businesses Melika and Laurel & Eddie for a February community service project.

HRVHS Girl Up is collecting used bras and sports bras for local women in need as well as for homeless shelters around the U.S. Locally, the bras will be distributed through Helping Hands Against Violence Women’s Shelter.

Melika and Laurel & Eddie (formerly Foundation 45), both located on Oak Street in downtown Hood River, have offered to be collection points for the bras and sports bras being donated. Please be sure that all donations are cleaned prior to dropping off in collection boxes.

I Support the Girls collects and distributes donations of new and used bras and new, sealed packages of tampons and maxi pads to homeless women and girls to restore dignity to thousands of women. To date, they have helped 180,000 girls and women retain their dignity by collecting 350,000 bras and 1,100,000 menstrual hygiene products and distributing them worldwide.

There will also be a collection box at Hood River Valley High School. The donations will be accepted throughout the month of February.