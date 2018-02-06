Hawks extend winning streak to six with two league games remaining

Another two-game sweep for the Horizon boys basketball team extends its winning streak to six, and currently has the boys at second place in 1A-6 Big Sky League play with a 10-2 record, 16-5 overall.

Last week on Feb. 2 the boys were at home versus the sixth-place Ione Cardinals.

In the first matchup between these two teams in early January, Horizon would go on the road and win by a final score of 51-30.

And this time around things weren’t much different for the Hawks as they came away with a 62-51 home victory over Ione last Friday night.

The boys were in the driver’s seat the entire game, even without having starting point guard Caleb Lingel, who has sat out from competition the past two games.



But the Hawks recieved great contributions from the next guy up, and against Ione that guy was junior forward Kyle Brown.

For the first time this season, the leading scorer wasn’t named Derek Johnston, Bailey Holste or Lingel — instead, it was Brown.

Brown had 20 points on the night on an efficient 9-15 shooting from the field. He also added seven rebounds, four assists and a steal to his final stat line.

Right behind Brown in scoring was Holste, who also shot 9-15 from the field but ended with 19 points. Holste finished the night versus Ione with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The other top scorers for the Hawks versus the Cardinals were Kai Robertson and Johnston.

Robertson ended with nine points and a team-high seven assists, while Johnston had eight points and a team-high five steals.

The next night, Feb. 3, the Hawks were on the road at Spray/Mitchell.

With only a six-man roster, the boys were still able to get the job done away from the Hawks Nest as they came out of Spray/Mitchell with a dominating 65-32 win.

In this game, the boys were down by two after one quarter, but a 22-5 scoring run in the second quarter followed by a 22-4 run in the fourth would completely take Spray/Mitchell out of this game.

The Hawks during these scoring runs were led by Holste and Johnston on both ends of the floor.

Holste had a team-high 22 points on 9-16 shooting against Spray/Mitchell. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals to his stat line as well.

And with 21 points on the night was Johnston, who also had a team-high in steals with five. Johnston also had six rebounds and three assists.

The third leading scorer versus Spray/Mitchell was Brown, who had 7 points on 3-6 shooting from the field.

The boys currently are sitting comfortably at the second spot in league standings with a 10-2 league record. Sherman is ahead of the Hawks at 12-0 this season and Condon/Wheeler trail the Hawks in third-place at 8-4.

Upcoming games:

The Horizon boys basketball team has two games remaining in the regular season, and they’re against the third and first place teams in the 1A-6 Big Sky League.

On Friday, Feb. 9 the boys will be on the road against the third-place team in the league, Condon/Wheeler. In these two teams’ first matchup, the Hawks won at home by a final of 64-58.

After Friday night’s game, the boys will be back at home to close out the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 10 against Sherman. Currently, Sherman is 12-0 and first-place in league play. Tip-off for this game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.