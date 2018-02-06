Hood River author releases new book

Local author Vikki Claflin is releasing her new book, “I Think My Guardian Angel Drinks: Irreverent Advice on Living Well After 60,” on Feb. 13 on Amazon.

Claflin shares musings on getting older in a society that worships youth. “Sixty can be a tough landmark for women,” she said. “We have adult kids and grandchildren. We’re not sure anymore about what we can and cannot wear, but we know stilettos are no longer an option. When we ask about the senior discount in restaurants or retail shops, we get it without having to show I.D.”

The book is filled with essays about how to be gorgeous “for your age” (and why we find that compliment confusing), irreverent advice on midlife love and marriage, and how not to screw it up, getting older in a youth-oriented society, sex, BFFs and more.

Although written for women, Claflin’s male readers say it’s the perfect guidebook for husbands who don’t have a clue. According to a press release, laugh-out-loud instructions help hubby know what to say and what not to say to end a marital spat and still be married, how to compliment his wife without putting his foot in his mouth, how to decipher the most common phrases she uses, and what she really means when she says, “Are you going to wash my car today?”

“By the time we’re 60-plus,” said Claflin, “’young’ has left the building. By anyone’s standards, we are senior citizens. But this time of our lives can be the best years ever.”

We’re stronger. We’re more at peace with ourselves. It’s been said that 60-70 is the best decade of a women’s life. I’m beginning to believe that’s true.”