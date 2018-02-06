Hydro Automatons Robotics goes to FLL Open

The Hydro Automatons from Hood River won the overall fourth place Championship Award in the Oregon State First Lego League Championship Tournament last month and has been invited to compete at the First Lego League North American Open Championship on May 18 at Legoland in California.

The team is a mix of siblings and friends from grades 5-8. For some, it is only the second year doing robotics and for one member, it is the final year at FLL with a career at FTC ahead, the team stated in a press release.

“The team robot, named Tank Bot, has the potential to be really competitive at the table this year and our project is called The Nutrient Pollution Home Solution,” said the press release. “The Nutrient Pollution Home Solution empowers property owners to identify their impact on nutrient pollution.

“It is a fun, interactive app that will use real time monitoring of nitrogen, phosphorus and temperature to help stop nutrient pollution. We have met with a number of community leaders in government, environmental education, engineering and water management.”

The team has started a Go Fund Me account to help meet its goal at gofundme.com/hydro-automatons-nw-championship.