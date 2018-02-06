Insitu CEO Ryan Hartman steps down

The Chief Executive Officer of Insitu in the Gorge, Ryan Hartman, has left the aviation firm for personal reasons, according to Insitu spokesman Jennifer Beloy.

Hartman’s departure was effective Feb. 1. Interim CEO is Bill Clark, Insitu Gorge’s chief operating officer, with support of the rest of the administrative team, Beloy said. Clark joined the company in late 2008 as vice president of emerging programs, and was in charge of the design and development of Integrator unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Prior to becoming CEO in October 2014, Hartman had served as senior vice president of business development, in which he was responsible for the company's sales, marketing and product development efforts. He came to Insitu from Raytheon, where he led the unmanned systems directorate of the Advanced Programs division.

Insitu, a subsidiary of Boeing Corp., has had other executive-level changes in recent months. Interim chief technical officer is Matt Bartow and Kevin Gray is interim chief financial officer, following unrelated departures, according to Beloy.

She said Hartman’s departure is “simply a leadership change for us.

“Insitu is not leaving the Gorge, and Boeing is not taking over,” she said. “There are no planned changes. It just means a lot more work for the executive leadership team.

“We’ve been increasingly profitable and are continuing to grow our business,” Beloy stated. The local Insitu work force now stands at 1,400, between Bingen, Hood River and other sites.

Bartow and Gray had worked closely with the departees, Beloy said: “They were able to step right in and keep things going.”

Based on the strength of the interim officials and other executives, finding a permanent CEO will be a long-term process, according to Beloy.

“We know we have to find the right person, not only because of what the job entails but also because of the special culture at Insitu and what Insitu means in the community,” she said. “It is more important to find the right person than to quickly fill the position.”

Bill Clark’s background

At Insitu, Bill Clark led the pursuit, capture and execution for the engineering, manufacturing and development phase of the RQ-21A Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (STUAS) program of record.

According to his Insitu website profile, Clark has more than 30 years of experience managing unmanned systems in the aerospace industry. He began his career at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, where he was involved in the design and development of multiple classified efforts.

His design expertise and passion was in the configuration design of low observable vehicles. He was the chief designer for the Darkstar Program, for which he was recognized with the Lockheed Martin Gold Skunk Award for Achievement and Excellence.

In 2002, Clark joined Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Systems sector as the program director of the Advanced Technology Development Center. There he managed a multibillion-dollar portfolio of advanced ISR systems. In 2006 he was promoted to vice president of special programs.