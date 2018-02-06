Kegler's Corner: Diesel and Men Win

The second round was just completed in the Monday night Industrial and Wednesday night Fraternal leagues at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes.

Both were routs. Mid-Columbia Diesel won the Industrial by a whopping 40 points and the exuberant Men trio of Levi Phelps, Court Barker and Casey Barker swamped the second place team by 35.5 points in the high scoring Fraternal. Bowling for Mid-Columbia Diesel are Mac Proffitt, Dan Green, John Miller, Austin Dehart and Rod Pratt. Congratulations to these two fine teams as it’s not easy to win a round and by doing so, both of them qualify for their league championships at the end of the season.



Folks, these are big deals — individual scores are all well and good, but team bowling adds another dimension to the fun and action of tenpin bowling!

The Men squad really brought their “A” games in their match last week with the second place team who had a theoretical chance to win the round. Young Levi Phelps led his crew with a beautiful scratch 683 series that was 104 pins over his average. And the Barker boys were paced by young Court, who punched a lofty scratch 675 three gamer. Mighty Casey, the most enthusiastic bowler in town, anchored his trio with a solid scratch 670 set. Men won this match convincingly, 22-3! They are also the current three-time champs of the high powered Fraternal, the best league in the Gorge. They consistently win because they always bring their best in meaningful matches. They tromped their opponent in this latest big match because they averaged a pro-like 225 each! That’s always going to be hard for any team to beat. Will the Fraternal have an unprecedented four peat this season? Look out everybody!

The spellbinding Lynn Spellman and our local pro Jeff Miller topped individual scoring last week. After a strike and a spare in his third game, Lynn went off the sheet with a 10-bagger to notch a lofty 280 game that boosted him to log a large scratch 720 set in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies league. And Mr. Miller rolled scratch 700s in both the Industrial and Fraternal, a 712 and 711, respectively. Ho-hum, those big numbers are pretty much average for Jeff; that’s how good this tall, lanky star from The Dalles is at this great game.