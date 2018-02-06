Students from Westside, May Street, Parkdale and Mosier elementary schools gathered recently at Hood River Middle School for the Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) Gorge Invitational 2018. A total of 24 teams participated, with the Bobcats from May Street Elementary taking first place. Pictured at right are Bobcat members Kylin Elliott, Tess Marsden, Hayden Faaborg, Julia Williams, and Sophie Cross. OBOB is a voluntary reading motivation and comprehension program, according to a press release. Each school will host its own OBOB battle in February to determine who heads to regionals, which will be held March 10 at Alder Elementary School in Portland; winners will advance to the state competition on April 7 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.