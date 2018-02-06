Pet of the Week: Puppies George, Ginger, Grace and Gertie are ‘lovebugs,’ cuddlers

Hood River Adopt A Dog has puppies! Meet George, Ginger, Grace, and Gertie, 15-week-old Pit Bull mixes. They're all around 14-17 pounds right now and volunteers report they’re growing fast. These little lovebugs haven't had much human interaction until now, and they're learning they love a warm lap! We're not kidding, if you get on their level, you'll eventually have a pile of puppies snuggled on top of you taking a snooze.

They're all a little timid right now, but slowly coming out of their shells. They will need families that are committed to socializing them and teaching them all their doggy manners. They would also appreciate a home that won't leave them alone for prolonged periods of time.

All four are wonderful dogs that have stolen volunteers’ hearts. They're mellow, snuggly, and observant — and volunteers don't think they’ve had an easier time bathing and giving nail trims than with these pups!

All puppies are current on shots and microchipped, but are too young to be spayed or neutered. The adoption fee is $300 plus a spay/neuter deposit.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.