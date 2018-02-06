Pick of the Week: HRVHS students, more at CCA

Hood River Valley High School art students recently learned their placement in the Oregon Scholastic Art Awards, and gold key winners are being featured in the lobby of the Columbia Center for the Arts in February. Lanterns made from recycled materials by Matt Gerlick’s students will also be on display.

In the main gallery, CCA presents February’s exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Both 2- and 3-dimentional work are on display. In the Windermere Real Estate Gallery, the quilts of fiber artist Rhonda Harris will be on display. The Cathedral Ridge Winery Gallery is hosting a show featuring the work on local quilt artist Linda Reichenbach through early March.

Cathedral Ridge and Windermere Realty have sponsored this exhibition. The Columbia Center for the Arts is open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating artists are Debora Lorang, Joann Lundberg, Scott MacDonald, Tracy Klass, Joyce Kelly, Sandra Choate, Jinx Griswold, Rodney Stuart, Kathleen O’Hern, Matthew Gerlick, HRVHS students, Peggy Dills Kelter, Doug Burke, Nancy Houfek Brown, Les Lively, Brad Lorang, Maureen Lauran, Michelle Thompson and Alan Root.