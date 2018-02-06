Sheriff Log, Jan. 31 to Feb. 4

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Feb. 2 — Stadelman Drive, 3200 block — Male arrested for possession of methamphetamine, attempted burglary II and theft of services. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Feb. 3 — Markham Road, 1800 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Feb. 4 — Holly Drive, 3600 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 2 — I-84 at milepost 44, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft or burglary:

Jan. 31 — Neal Creek Mill Road, 3300 block — Motor vehicle reported as stolen.

Other:

Feb. 2 — S.W. Ruckel Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted with the transport of a juvenile.

Feb. 3 — Highline Drive, 500 block — Deputy investigated the unattended death of a male subject.