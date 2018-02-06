Hood River News logo

Sticker shock Team

As of Tuesday, February 6, 2018

HEALTH Media Club and HOSA Club volunteers and staff form a “Sticker Shock” line holding Don’t Drink and Drive stickers. The group placed the stickers on alcoholic beverage containers last month as part of the twice-annual awareness-raising effort against impaired driving (see Feb. 3 Hood River News).

