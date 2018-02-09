Hood River News logo

Death notice for Feb. 10 edition: Joshua Phillips

As of Friday, February 9, 2018

Joshua Phillips

Joshua Dale Phillips, age 43, a resident of The Dalles, passed away Feb. 3, 2018, in The Dalles. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

