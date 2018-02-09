Mark your books: HR Library ‘Million Page Challenge’ returns through March 17

The gauntlet has been thrown again. Hood River County Library District has been issued a Million Page Challenge by the Pendleton Public Library and a combined team of the Harney and Lake County Libraries. This three-way race is to see which library’s patrons can reach one million pages first. With help from patrons, Hood River County could win all the glory.

Libraries will count pages of library materials read between Feb. 5 and March 17. All ages may participate. The library that reaches a million pages first wins bragging rights. If no library has reached a million pages by March 17, the library with the most pages read wins.

Patrons can either submit their reading online at hoodriverlibrary.org or stop by any Hood River County Library District location to pick up a bookmark to track their reading. They can even keep track themselves on any old piece of paper. Books, magazines, newspapers, e-books, and audiobooks checked out from the library all count. They must be started and finished during the challenge period to win. Participants will need to record the title and number of pages they read or listen to.

To count audiobook and e-book “pages,” library staff can help look up the number of pages of a print book of the same title. Pages can be turned in any time online or at any Hood River County Library District location. Page submissions are due on March 17.

Contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@ hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org for details.