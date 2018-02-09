Service announcement for Feb. 10: Olioli Enesi

Olioli Enesi

Olioli Selu Enesi, age 49, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 4, 2018, at a Portland hospital. Viewing and funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3339 E. 13th St., The Dalles, with Pastor David Woodruff officiating.

Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.