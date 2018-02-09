Business Notes, Feb. 10 edition

Scott Mansur joins Windermere

Windermere Real Estate has added a new broker to the team. A Columbia River Gorge native, Scott Mansur has more than 30 years of experience in industrial equipment sales, service, management and training. Windermere is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S.

In his spare time, Mansur enjoys hunting and fishing, hiking, landscaping and working with local youth through coaching wrestling in both White Salmon and Stevenson high schools.

Owned by Columbia River Gorge residents Kim Salvesen-Pauly and Rick Pauly, Windermere Real Estate Columbia River Gorge operates offices in Hood River, The Dalles, Cascade Locks, Bingen, and Stevenson.

Right At Home Midwifery opens

Right at Home Midwifery opened in Hood River on Feb. 1, offering holistic, biodynamic, and enriching midwifery care to the pregnant and birthing families of Hood River.

“One of the greatest barriers to people being able to access midwifery care is having the knowledge that it’s available to them,” noted providers Sarah McClure, CPM, and Charli Zarosinski, CPM, LDM.

McClure is a graduate of Michigan State University and earned a degree in midwifery from Birthingway College. Zaroskinski is a Portland State University graduate who became a doula in 2011. She graduated from Birthingway with a Bachelor of Science in Midwifery. Both gained Certified Professional Midwife credentials through the North American Registry of Midwives (NARM).

They can be reached at 971-361-8144, and online at rightathomemidwifery.com.

Their offices are at 118 Third St., Hood River, and 2049 N.W. Hoyt Ave. No. 6, Portland.

Parkhurst wins Senior Advisor award

Parkhurst Place Assisted Living has been selected as one of the 2018 Best of Assisted Living Award Winner on SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada. This is the third year in a row that Parkhurst Place has won the award.

SeniorAdvisor.com’s Best of 2018 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families and community peers, said a press release, and honors the top 1 percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

The annual award tabulates over 150,000 family created reviews to find the highest quality care providers for this honor. Eric Seifert, president and COO of SeniorAdvisor.com, said, “In order to ensure only the best communities and care providers win, we decided to make the criteria even harder than ever and we saw over 1,600 winners rise to the occasion.”

Paulys rebrand as Laurel & Eddie

The shop at the southeast corner of Third and Cascade has a new name, with the same owners.

Laurel & Eddie apparel shop, formerly Foundation 45, is owned by Brooke and Mike Pauly, who have rebranded using their middle names, effective Feb. 1. Laurel & Eddie is open again after a brief closure last week to repaint and reorganize.

With the name change come expanded lines beyond lingerie and women’s sleepwear. The store also sells women’s casual garments and accessories, and “athleisure” wear. The Paulys also plan to add men’s items.

Mylan Wines opens this spring

Wine and photography will be the new mix in the Blaine/Bethany Gallery space on Second Street.

Mylan Wines, owned by vintner Benjamin Wasby, will open this spring in the subterranean space beneath Shortt Supply. Wasby, whose LLC is Fleur de la Vie Wines, will join up with Blaine and Bethany Franger to create the combination tasting room, wine shop and photo gallery.

The Frangers have displayed their landscape photography in the basement space for the past five years, but their opening hours were highly limited.

“I saw an opportunity to create a fun place to hang out and they don’t really have time to staff it,” Wasby said.

He grows his Viognier, Pinot Noir, Gewurtzraminer and Syrah grapes, among others, around the Gorge, and rents winery space near Maryhill; Mylan’s first bottling was in 2014. He describes his wines as “natural, made with no chemicals, no manipulations of any kind. I make wines the way my great-grandparents made wine back in France.

“This is not only a collaboration with the Frangers, but also a place for wines from around the Gorge and our cider project,” Wasby said. Some smaller wineries don’t have a retail or tasting location or the means to set one up, so Mylan will be a place to showcase them.

The collective aspect gives a place for wineries like one in the Gorge Wasby is working with that has “an exciting Gamay project but not the resources to create their own tasting room.” He will also bring in wines from around the world, as he points out that those choices are limited locally “because there is no actual wine shop in town.

“Winecentric people have few alternatives if they want to taste outside the Gorge,” he said. “So this will be a place for my wines, collective wines, and world wines,” hence the name Mylan Wines.