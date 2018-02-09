Columbia Art Center opens Sketchbook Library

Columbia Center for the Arts has announced creation of The Panzer Collective Wisdom Sketchbook Library, home to sketchbooks submitted this winter by many local, regional, national, and international artists.

The books are a permanent part of The Panzer Collective Wisdom Sketchbook Library that is available to the public to browse when they visit Columbia Center for the Arts, according to Executive Director Kerry Cobb.

The library will continue to grow, with more artists contributing sketchbooks every year, Cobb said. Visitors to the gallery are invited to contribute to community sketchbooks as well.

This library is sponsored by and named in honor of local artist Robin Panzer, who brought the idea of the sketchbook library to the art center and helped bring the project to fruition. Mosier sculptor Alan Root created and donated the metal bookcase to hold the library sketchbooks.

•

CCA Sketchbooks are now available in the gallery at the Columbia Center for the Arts during open hours. Artists are welcome to fill a sketchbook with their own art, musing, drawings, collages, etc., collaborate with another artist or artists, or fill a few pages and pass the book on to another artist.

(If you live out of the area, email director@columbia-arts.org with your name, address, and email to be sent a sketchbook.)

The completed book must be returned to CCA and will become part of The Panzer Collective Wisdom Sketchbook Library. Learn more at columbiaarts.org.