Entertainment Update, Feb. 10 edition

Funkship plays Mardi Gras party

Funkship with special guests Samba Hood Rio perform in the Feb. 10 show “Feathers & Funk,” the fifth annual Mardi Gras dance party at Bingen Theater; doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages event.

Tickets are $10 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or $15 at the door. Please come with mask or costume.

Green Neck Daredevils go ‘round the mountain

Starting Feb. 9, the Gorge based “Texas Bluegrass” band Green Neck Daredevils start a five-show tour, spread over nine days.

“’Round the Mountain Tour” opened Feb. 9 at Everybody’s Brewing in White Salmon, 9 -11 p.m.

Next is two shows on Feb. 10: Mt. Hood Meadows from 3-6 p.m. and later at Solera Brewery’s ‘80s Ski Party, which runs from 7-10 p.m. (The musicians will start playing as soon as they can move their cases down the hill to Parkdale.)

The tour continues Sunday, 7-10 p.m. at Skyway Bar and Grill, 71545 Highway 26 in Rhododendron.

Then the band takes a break and regroups the tour on Feb. 17 back in Hood River at Double Mountain Brewery, 7-10 p.m.

Learn about Italy from Paolo Giorgi

You could say it’s about friends and Firenze. Hood River’s Paolo Giorgi, who was born and raised in Florence, Italy, will hold two free gatherings this month for anyone who has ever wanted to learn about Italian culture from an Italian. They are Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, 2-3 p.m. at Hood River Library for anyone to come and learn, starting with but going beyond “Ciao.”