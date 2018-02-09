‘Fun Home’ opens at Wy’east

Rachel Moore-Beitler and Peter Tappert are daughter and father in the coming of age musical “Fun Home,” opening this weekend at Wy’east Performing Arts Center in Odell. Mark Steighner directs the ensemble, who play just in front of the stage. Performances are Feb. 9-10, Feb. 16-17, and Feb. 23-24 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults (18 and over) and $10 for students and children (10-17). Tickets are available at the door and through gorgeorchestra.org. Due to some adult language and subject matter, “Fun Home” is recommended for ages 12 and older. Running time is 100 minutes, with no intermission.