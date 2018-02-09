Honoring Judge Carey

Approximately 800 people filled the seating area in the main hangar Friday morning at Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum for a memorial service honoring Judge Wilford “Will” Carey. Carey passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 3. Guests were greeted by mariachi band Viva Mexico, above foreground. Carey served as legal counsel for Hood River County and numerous jurisdictions in eastern Oregon until his death. He also served for 37 years as municipal court judge for the City of Hood River.
