HRMS wrestler wins state

The Wrestling Middle School State Championships took place last Saturday, Feb. 3, at Hood River Valley High School.

At the championships, Hood River Middle School athlete Emily Sullenger took the top-spot on the podium in her weight class.

The win last Saturday for Sullenger, who’s currently in eighth grade at HRMS, gave her a third straight Girls Middle School State Championship.

All of Sullenger’s matches were won by pin in route to her final Middle School State Championship.

And in other news regarding girls wrestling, this year high school girls wrestling will have its last State Championship as “exhibition only” held at the Portland Memorial Coliseum.

According to OSAA Assistant Executive Director Brad Garrett, girls wrestling will become a sanctioned sport in 2019.

As of now, girls who wrestle don’t have the same opportunity to stand on a podium and receive the proper recognition like the boys do after a successful meet.