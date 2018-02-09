HRV girls outscored 19-0 in the third quarter in home loss to Hermiston

After ending last week with a 45-28 home loss to Pendleton, the HRV girls basketball team was back at home against Hermiston on Feb. 6 for its second of three straight home games.

Early on against Hermiston, the Eagles kept in striking distance, but a 19-0 Bulldogs advantage in the third quarter put Tuesday’s game away as Hermiston went on to win by a final score of 46-24.

“In four games against Pendleton and Hermiston, we’ve played pretty well in the first half, and then we simply drop off a cliff in the second half,” said Head Coach Donnie Herneisen. “We are still playing pretty solid defense in the second half of every game, but we are really struggling to put the ball in the basket.”

Heading into halftime, the Eagles had been down by five points and gave up 22 points in the first half, but in the third quarter alone, the Eagles would allow 19 points.

“We also didn’t even score a point in the third quarter — we’re not going to win many games that way,” said Herneisen.

For the game, the girls shot 10-47 from the field, including 8-32 in the paint. The girls also went 4-12 from the free throw line.

“I’m not sure any team can survive when you shoot that poorly,” said Herneisen.

On the brighter side, the girls did force Hermiston into a game-high 21 turnovers. The Eagles also led the game in steals with 15.

Senior forward Lauren Orr led the Eagles in scoring against Hermiston with seven points on 3-8 shooting. Orr also had nine rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block.

Behind Orr in scoring was senior guard Emily Curtis, who ended with six points and three steals.

Outside of Orr and Curtis, only four other HRV athletes scored and they would combine for 11 points.

Upcoming games:

The Eagles ended their three-game homestand on Friday, Feb. 9 against The Dalles (results unavailable at press time).

“The Riverhawks played a great game against Hermiston last week, and we’re going to have to be on point in order to take them down Friday night,” said Herneisen. “Additionally, we’ve got to find a way to overcome these second half let downs.”

HRV headed into this game in third-place in conference with a 1-4 record, and a 9-10 overall record, while The Dalles sits at the bottom of the conference at 0-5, and a 6-13 overall record.

“Both teams are still playing for that third spot in the Columbia River Conference and a potential play-in game,” said Herneisen. “They’ve got just as much on the line as we do and heading into Friday night, we’ve simply got to get back to fundamentals: Making lay ups, making free throws, playing to win.”

The girls will have three more games remaining this season following Friday’s game against The Dalles, with the next two on the road and the final game at home on Feb. 20 versus The Dalles.