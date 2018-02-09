Letters to the Editor for Feb. 10

No new city

Andreas von Flotow doesn’t speak for me either in support of Anne Lerch’s and David Hupp’s letters to the editor in the Jan. 27 edition of the Hood River News. I too have never heard of the proposed Mitchell Ridge community.

As a resident within the potential new community designation, I do not support the idea and will actively work against it.

Glen Patrizio

Hood River

Try proven model

I am wondering if the county of Hood River has taken note of what Ashland and Yachats have been doing with 5 percent sales tax on prepared food and nonalcoholic beverages?

Ashland voted in 1993 and Yachts 2008. A community much larger and one much smaller has made it work.

I think Hood River County would have a much better time passing the upcoming proposed tax if it was modeled after what has been proven instead of trying to pass the proposed tax in the manner they are going after. Why not use a model that is already working?

Elizabeth Anderson

Hood River

Make do

A person was quoted in today’s (Feb. 7) issue asking, “What are we going to do?” in reference to the proposed sales tax failure.

I suggest a strategy I have used for decades. Do without. Make do with what you have and be grateful for that. I have no need for any government, which usually consist of inept bunglers.

There is not enough wealth to satisfy the avarice of government.

Arthur Chenoweth

Hood River

Inflammatory ‘Voice’

In response to “Another Voice” article by Wendy and Richard Best in the Feb. 3 edition of the Hood River News, entitled “The persistence of evil that humans do: it can’t happen here — or can it?”

This is the single most hateful and derogatory article I have ever witnessed in this paper or any other news outlet to date. Do these people have any comprehension of real life circumstance or of laws of record? Yes, we are ALL immigrants of the U.S.A., but most of us or our forefathers entered this country following its laws and guidelines as written by our legislators, both Republican and Democrat. We did not choose only those laws which help us, or which laws to ignore in becoming U.S. citizens. THEY followed the law! How is this such a difficult premise to follow?

I must come to the conclusion that these people watch only R(achel) Maddow on television cable channel MSNBC for what they feel is a news information station. What a pity. And, shame on the Hood River News for printing such an inflammatory article that has no factual basis and only personal political bias. Perhaps our local newspaper should change its name to “The Hood River Socialist News”?

Roger Neufeldt

Parkdale

No notice on STR meeting

Whatever one’s position is with respect to regulating short term rental activity within the county, it is self-evident that the public has a right to be noticed of meetings when changes to the regulations are to be considered. Such was not the case when the County Planning Commission met Jan. 24.

The commission was asked to consider significant changes to the county’s existing Short-Term Rental Ordinance (STR). The public received no notice that this topic was to be considered. A general meeting notice and agenda was posted merely advising the commission that it should consider “technical changes in order to clarify and/or improve application and administration of various land use provisions.”

However, on Jan. 24, the commission was asked to consider significant changes to the previously adopted ordinance. The current ordinance provides that “short-term rentals shall be operated within the primary dwelling of the subject property. It shall be occupied and operated by a resident of that dwelling.” New language was proposed that permits the owner to operate an STR on a mere showing that he/she has resided in the dwelling for 30 days in a calendar year.

And there will no longer be a requirement that a resident occupy the dwelling in order to continue its residential character.

In addition, a proposal was submitted to change the land use classification for STRs from a Home Occupation Use to an Accessory use.

However, to be considered an accessory use, the use must be subordinate to and serve the principle use of the building. Defining STRs as an accessory use makes no sense given the language of the code provision requiring the use to be subordinate to the principle residential use. That may cease to exist and be replaced with stand-alone STRs for a commercial use in residential and exclusive farm use zones, especially when the new proposal simply requires owners to visit their property for a minimum of 30 days, regardless of where in the states or countries they may actually reside.

I believe that the commission should alter course and treat the STR issue only after it has informed the public that STRs will be specifically addressed.

Mary Ellen Barrilotti

Hood River

Planning Director John Roberts responded: “Hood River County has met and has documented all statutory noticing requirements required by law for a proposed change to a comprehensive plan. The proposed changes to the County Zoning Ordinance are considered to be technical changes in order to clarify and/or improve application and administration of various land use provisions. As such, the county’s position is the legislative amendment did not require a Measure 56 type notice to all affected property owners in the county. Additional clarity is being provided to the existing time limits already established and associated with the definition of ‘residential or residential use’ in Article 1 of the zoning ordinance.”

Park project

Re: the Children’s Park: I’m sure that I can’t be the only one in this community who finds www.com to be a foreign language and who is still dragging around in the last century using the tools of the trade: pens, typewriters, voices — unable to keep up with the dizzying world of computers. But still wanting to face the problems of the present.

Please open the doors to us who would like to participate but need a title and an address so we can add our “two cents” and more so that our progeny and descendants may have a nice place to play!

Catherine Kelter

Hood River

Editor’s note: Checks can be made out to Hood River Rotary Foundation, memo line Children’s Park, care of Les Henry, P.O. Box 1187, Hood River. Hood River News will update the Children’s Park project, and all the ways to support it, in the Feb. 14 edition.