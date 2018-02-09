MCMC waterfront clinics open soon

Work continues at Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s new outpatient care facility, called Nichols Landing, on the Hood River waterfront. According to MCMC, the building’s clinics will open this spring.

The waterfront facility expands and consolidates the medical center’s programs for Hood River and the surrounding community.

MCMC is leasing more than half of the three-story, 12,500-square-foot building, on a commercial-zoned property which belongs to Naito Development Corp.

Initial construction began in late 2016, with interior buildout following. An MCMC sign has been added at the west corner of the property.

Formerly Hood River Therapy, outpatient therapy services are relocating to MCMC’s site, 33 Nichols Parkway, which overlooks the Nichols Basin right off Interstate 84, next to Hampton Inn.

Dr. Gary Gingrich of Gorge Urology said, "Our physicians and support staff, especially those who have homes in the west end of the Gorge, are looking forward to coming back to Hood River to see our patients at this new waterfront location."

According to an MCMC advertisement, therapists at the new facility will provide physical, occupational, and speech therapies, in a larger open gym space with upgraded exercise equipment.

MCMC Specialty clinics coming include: Gorge Urology, MCMC Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery, Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory Services, MCMC Cardiology, MCMC Dermatology, and Podiatry.

"Our physicians and support staff, especially those who have homes in the west end of the gorge, are looking forward to coming back to Hood River to see our patients at this new waterfront location,” said Dr. Gary Gingrich, urologist with Gorge Urology.

The facility will help MCMC meet an increased demand in the community, MCMC President and CEO Dennis Knox explained in “WellAware,” an MCMC publication.

“We are excited to serve our Hood River patients by expanding and consolidating services on the beautiful waterfront,” Knox said.

“As hospitals around the country close their doors or shrink services, Mid-Columbia Medical Center has worked hard to cut costs without cutting services to patients.”

The Hood River facility will be the third largest structure along Nichols Basin, near the confluence of the Hood River and Columbia River. Hampton Inn, finished in early 2016, falls to the east and Valero Gas Station lies to the west.

The MCMC building rests on the 0.87-acre sliver of land next to Hampton Inn, also on Naito-owned property.