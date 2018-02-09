‘Mods, Rods and Custom Cars’ at WAAAM

For as long as there have been cars to work on, people have been taking them and making them their own. The Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM) will feature these homespun alterations during its Feb. 10 Second Saturday event between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Everything from custom paint jobs to extra features like rocky mountain brakes or the 1930s version of in-car air conditioning will be on display. Some extreme ends of these modifications also include a few Rat Rods and Hot Rods too, said a press release.

“WAAAM is proud to support the automotive heritage of working with your hands and while ‘original’ is near and dear to the museum, there is a time and a place for everything,” said Museum Director Judy Newman.

In addition to the flying and driving, there will also be an Airplane Restoration Shop Tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.