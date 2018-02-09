Play Works open house Feb. 21

Speech Language Pathologist, Sarah McDonnell, M.A. CCC/SLP, owner and director of Play Works Children’s Therapies, has expanded services and clinic space in Hood River.

Play Works offers Spanish, English, and bilingual speech and language services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, nutrition counseling, and massage therapy/infant massage.

The new clinic is located at 1700 12th St., Suite B, on the Heights. Join the Play Works team for an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m. For more information call 541-716-1316, or info@gorgeplayworks.com.

Play Works provides day and evening hours to assist families with scheduling. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Play Works is a pediatric therapy practice that provides evaluation and therapy services to children with special needs. The Play Works team has specialty training and expertise in childhood apraxia of speech, autism spectrum disorder, early speech and language development, feeding disorders, gross and fine motor delays, emotional/behavioral needs, and sensory integration, according to a press release.