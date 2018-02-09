Police Log, Jan. 29 to Feb. 4

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 30 — May Street, 1600 block — Three juveniles cited for harassment.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Feb. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 2300 block — Stevenson resident arrested on the charge of misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 30 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Jan. 31 — I-84 at exit 62 — Ridgefield resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a firearm. In the same incident, a resident of The Dalles was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of throwing away lighted material (cigarette), resisting arrest and obstruction.

Feb. 1 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Feb. 2 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft by deception reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 31 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 31 — Hood River — Hood River female stopped for expired plates. She was subsequently cited for driving uninsured, no operator’s license and expired registration.

Feb. 1 — Hood River Toll Booth — Officer dispatched to a single vehicle crash. The vehicle sustained damages. Port property was unharmed.

Feb. 2 — 13th and May — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash. Injuries were reported.

Feb. 3 — Columbia near 13th — Non-injury traffic crash reported.

Feb. 4 — Hood River — Single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Transient male arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass II.

Feb. 1 — Oak Street, 200 block — Juvenile male arrested on a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 30 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Theft reported.

Sex offenses:

Feb. 1 — Hood River — Officer took a report of possible online sexual corruption of a child II.

Other:

Jan. 29 — May Street, 1200 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising and operating a short-term rental property without a license.

Jan. 30 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Female interviewed.

Jan. 31 — Second Street, 200 block — Found wallet turned in to a police officer.