The Porch: Feb. 10 edition

WELL SAID: Photo at left, a clipping inside the dugout at the ballfield at Belmont, where HRVHS softball plays. The field turf there is about to change, but likely not the spirit coach Eric Keller brings each season.

SEEN AND HEARD: Purple and white crocus flowers … Emmie and Lilly are the two newest street names in Hood River, intersecting with Belmont Avenue at the new Barrel Springs subdivision … wall of green fence-covering tarpaulins around May Street playfield (Schilling Field will be back in 2019, with a new sign) … quote of the evening at the sales tax hearing Feb. 5: “Tourists don’t go bowling.”

A LITTLE LOST: A Lionel Richie fan (had to be) put a flyer up at Solera Brewery, bearing the singer’s photo and the question, “Hello, Is It Me You’re Looking For?” (A big hit in 1990). It is there for no apparent purpose other than to have a little fun. Below the photo, you can tear-off tabs like those on a “lost dog” poster. But instead of phone numbers, you tear off a portion of the song lyrics. The ones that mean most to you, it seems, like someone who took, “Tell me how to win your heart/For I haven’t got a clue/But let me start by saying I love you …”

PRE-ZIP-STORIC: Pennant at Hood River Hotel, added with recent redecorating, reads, “White Salmon W.N.” The initial combo “W.N.” is an outdated postal code abbreviation for the Evergreen State, replaced in the 1970s by “WA” (or Wash., in AP style). WN, of course, is the Wisconsin abbreviation (or Wisc., in AP).

STELLA! The friendly, footloose Huskie got out of her Heights fenced yard, again, the other day at about 7:30 a.m. and one of the residents went after her. Stella got a block or two away, and approached a morning walker, who petted her a moment before Stella moved on. The man asked Stella’s minder, “Do you know where she’s going?” No time to answer, seriously or sarcastically, as Stella was now heading perilously close to busy 12th Street. And then, Stella put an end to her own dawn wander, when a school bus pulled up. Kids got aboard, and so did Stella. Her minder followed Stella and put the leash on her, thanking the driver. Time for obedience school?

MUST SEE art: Carlos Cobos’ 12-foot salmon at Columbia Center for the Arts, part of the Recycled Art exhibit. Cobos, an Arizona artist, collected the metal and miscellaneous combination of components from the Columbia and Hood rivers, and Indian Creek. Trash turned to treasure.