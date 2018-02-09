Sports briefs for Feb. 10

Sign-ups for HR Babe Ruth

The spring sports season is right around the corner, which means it’s almost that time of the year again for Babe Ruth baseball. Kids have been able to sign up for Babe Ruth since Thursday, Feb. 1, and will be able to continue to sign up in the following weeks. Sign-ups for Babe Ruth can be done at the Hood River Valley High School batting cages or by emailing HRBABERUTH@gmail.com. Questions about sign ups and the upcoming season can also be answered at the email above.

Horizon boys basketball final regular season game

After almost a week off, the Horizon boys basketball team will play its final game of the regular season at home against Sherman on Saturday, Feb. 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Hawks Nest.

Horizon comes into this game at second place in the 1A-6 Big Sky League with a 10-2 conference record; while Sherman is in first place at 12-0 in league.

Horizon girls basketball final regular season game

The Horizon girls basketball team’s final regular season game is on Saturday, Feb. 10 against Sherman, with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m.

The matchup between these two will decide the Hawks faith in league standings, as a win could propel the Hawks to a top-three spot in the final 1A-6 Big Sky League standings, but a loss could have them outside of the top-three standings heading into districts.