Death Notices for Feb. 14 edition: Jerald Robinson, John Bohannon, Mary Swann and Laverne Lindhorst

Jerald Robinson

Jerald Robinson passed away on Feb. 9, 2018, at Flagstone Memory Care of The Dalles, Ore. Jerald was born on Dec. 29, 1939, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

John Bohannon

John Allen Bohannon passed away on Feb. 10, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. John was born on June 16, 1964, and was 53 years of age at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Mary Swann

Mary Edna Swann of Lyle, Wash., passed away on Feb. 10, 2018, at Providence Brookside Manor of Hood River, Ore. Mary was born on July 3, 1920, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Laverne Lindhorst

Laverne Preston "Bud" Lindhorst, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Feb. 7, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.