Four to Go, Feb.14 edition

Sixth ‘I Hate Cancer’ concert returns

The Feb. 24 “I Hate Cancer” benefit concert brings “Almost Amazing Tales from an Underachiever” from musician Molly Schwarz and Friends. Songs and readings will highlight the two shows at Columbia Center for the Arts. Tickets are $30 for the 6 p.m. show; the 8:30 p.m. show is soldout. info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

Still life workshop Feb. 16 at Art Club

The Hood River Art Club will host a work-shop taught by Sally Reichmuth, “Still Life and Florals: an approach to painting from life” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

Reichmuth will share tips on composing the still life and simplifying the painting process. She will demonstrate her own process and help artists with theirs. The Art Club meets in building M1 of the Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., corner of Rand and Montello.

Individuals who are not members of the club must contact Dell Rhodes (dell.rhodes@reed. edu or 509-493-3572) before noon on Feb. 15 for more information (including a materials list) and to pre-register.

‘SMART Sip’ Feb. 22 at HR Hotel

A new event, SMART Sip, happens Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Hood River Hotel. Local restaurants and other purveyors will provide samples of local food and drink in the social event benefiting the Start Make A Reader Today literacy program.

‘Sip’ participants can enter a chance auction and purchase book packets as ways to help elementary school readers. Ferment, Slopeswell, Stave and Stone, Boda’s Kitchen, Celilo Restaurant, Cody Orchards, and Gorge Gluten Free Bakery are just a few of the participating food and drink purveyors.

Admission is $20 and all proceeds go to SMART programs in Hood River and Wasco counties.

Feb. 17: Gorge Literary Journal

After a one-year hiatus, the locally-produced Gorge Literary Journal returns Feb. 17 in the Hood River News.

The two-page pullout, aka GLJ, features essays, poems and short fiction by local writers, including writers who have not appeared in the previous editions.

A partnership between the Hood River News/Columbia Gorge Press and editors Julie Hatfield and John Metta, this edition of GLJ is sponsored by Hood River Elks Foundation.