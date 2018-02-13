Entertainment Update for Feb. 14 edition

Jose & Dan at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Jose Maya (percussion) and Dan Boller (keys/vocals) perform greasy blues and jazz grooves at the White Buffalo. Music starts at 6 p.m.

White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River

Pavement Ends plays Feb. 16

Pavement Ends is playing at Slopeswell Cidery on Friday, Feb. 16, from 7-9 p.m. Expect good rockin’ blues from Dave Wade, Dennis Harvey and John Durkan. Slopeswell Cider Co., 1021 12th St. #102, Hood River; 541-436-4646.

Far Out West at River City

Coming up at River City:

Saturday, Feb. 17: Far Out West (Roots-Funk), 10 p.m., $5 cover.

Sunday, Feb. 18: Zach Deputy, a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter based in Savannah. Expect "island-infused drum n' bass gospel ninja soul.” Doors open at 9 p.m. and music starts at 10 p.m. $10 cover, 21 and over.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Scott Pemberton Band, 10 p.m. $10 cover. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Music at The Logs in BZ

Coming up at The Logs:

Feb. 14 — Terry Wake, 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Feb. 16 — Richard and Tova Tillinghast, 6-9 p.m. No cover.

The Logs, 1258 Highway 141, BZ Corner; 509-493-1505.

Million Page Challenge

The gauntlet has been thrown again. Hood River County Library District has been issued a Million Page Challenge by the Pendleton Public Library and a combined team of the Harney and Lake County Libraries. This three-way race is to see which library’s patrons can reach one million pages first. With help from patrons, Hood River County could win all the glory.

Libraries will count pages of library materials read between Feb. 5 and March 17. All ages may participate. The library that reaches a million pages first wins bragging rights. If no library has reached a million pages by March 17, the library with the most pages read wins.

Free Hugger at Stave & Stone

Free Hugger will be playing Friday, Feb. 16 at Stave and Stone from 7-9 p.m. Featuring Sam Bauer on lead guitar and vocals, Andy Roof on bass and vocals, and Marge Gale on acoustic guitar and vocals, the band plays a hearty eclectic mix of originals, bluegrass, rock and blues. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Big River Blues at Zim's

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Feb. 13 — Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 — The Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 — Take Two Trio with Ted Horwitz, Kim Beyers and Andree Yost, 7-10 p.m. Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

Luciano Marazzo at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Luciano Marazzo (classical guitar), Friday, Feb. 16, 6-9 p.m. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301. (Interview with Marazzo on A12.)

Portland Jazz w/ Edna Vazquez at Columbia Center for Arts Feb. 17

Portland’s most daring jazz ensemble teams up with Mexican-American singer-songwriter Edna Vazquez for a lively performance on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Columbia Center for the Arts theater. Presented in partnership with PDX Jazz, this project furthers the PJCE’s commitment to inclusive, innovative music.

Vazquez’s journey as an artist has taken her from her foundations in traditional Mexican folk music to her most recent release, Sola Soy, which combines jazz and rock with Mexican music for a unique Portland sound. Singing original songs in both English and Spanish, she makes deep connections with audiences, as her passionate mission for spreading a message of love and positivity crosses cultural barriers. This partnership is a realization of Vazquez’s musical interests and an opportunity for Oregon audiences to hear an original artist perform with one of the region’s most adventurous ensembles.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and military. Purchase tickets online at columbiaarts.org, in the Columbia Arts Gallery at 215 Cascade in Hood River, or at Waucoma Bookstore. (Group tickets available for groups of 10 or more at events@columbiaarts.org.)

This performance generously underwritten by the Oregon Cultural Trust and The Salvador Fund.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.