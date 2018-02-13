Horizon girls fall short of second in final league standings

The Horizon girls basketball team finished its regular season last week with a win on the road and a loss at home.

On Feb. 9 the girls traveled to Fossil for a matchup with Condon/Wheeler.

Before the game, the girls were in a three-way tie for second-place in league standings with Sherman and Ione.

With the Hawks controlling their own destiny, the girls handled business on the road and beat Condon/Wheeler by a final of 42-26.

The final game of the season for the Hawks would determine whether the girls would place second or third in league as they would play Sherman at home on Feb. 10.

Sherman through two and a half quarters was in full control over the Hawks as they were up 27-17 with four minutes left to go in the third quarter.

At the start of the fourth, Sherman was up 29-16, but Horizon would show a glimpse of fight to open the final quarter.

Horizon came out on a 4-0 run and cut the lead to single digits, 29-20, with 5:30 remaining on the game clock.

Although the Hawks outscored Sherman 14-10 in the fourth, a 29-16 deficit from the first three quarters was too much to overcome and they lost by a final score of 39-30.

Sherman and Horizon will match up again, but this time at the District tournament on Friday, Feb. 16. If the Hawks can beat Sherman in Madras this Friday, they’ll play for the 1A-6 Big Sky League title for a second straight year.