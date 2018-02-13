HRV celebrates National FFA week

National FFA week is Feb. 18-25, and this year the Hood River Valley FFA chapter has several local activities planned. The first is the annual Pass the Pig fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 20 beginning at 9 a.m.

Here’s how it works: A business can send a pig to another business, with FFA members showing up with a baby pig. To get rid of the pig, FFA asks for a $20 donation and the name of the business that you would like to send the pig to. That business will then send the pig on to another business.

If you know you would like the pig or would like to send the baby pig to a business, contact Don Schmidt or Nita Bozarth at Hood River Valley High School to arrange the pig’s destination at 541-386-4500 ext. 4562 or 4563.



On Saturday, Feb. 24, Hood River Valley FFA will host its 11th annual FFA Farmers’ Breakfast at the HRVHS cafeteria from 7-11 a.m. The country-style breakfast is free, provided by the FFA chapter for the agricultural community and all interested.

FFA members will additionally conduct tours of the agricultural facilities at Hood River Valley High School. Members will highlight projects and upcoming events.

For more information contact Schmidt or Bozarth at the number above.