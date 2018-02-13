Kegler's Corner: Phelps Pounds 745

Orchard Lanes’ new 3 pound, 6 ounce Twister pins are proving to be a bit of a challenge for just about everybody in league action at Hood River’s venerable tenpin palace.

That is, just about everybody except young Levi Phelps and savvy ace Jeff Miller. Levi and Jeff both tossed scratch 700s last week, which is mighty fine bowling in anybody’s book.

Levi’s smooth strokes led the way in the star studded Wednesday night Fraternal league with an impressive 745 three game series that was capped by a nearly perfect 288 game.

Levi strung the first 10 strikes in a row in his second game. He just needed two more to attain bowling nirvana and the way he’s bowling lately, perfection may be just around the corner. For the past four weeks, the young and talented Mr. Phelps has accepted his pin spilling mission way better than Tom Cruise could ever do as he is averaging a pro-like 232 pins per game over that time span.

In addition, this past week Levi beat his regular average by a whopping 160 pins, the best performance of all league bowlers. That gaudy effort makes Levi our Star of the Week!



The crafty Mr. Miller, who maintains his ranking as the best bowler in town by practicing more than anybody in town, went one better in the same session, finishing up with a 289 game that also featured 10 straight strikes! And Jeff shot 718 in the Monday night Industrial league. Both are nifty numbers, but they are just another day at the office for this bowling icon.

Remember, we can’t always get strikes, but the better you roll that first ball, the easier the spares become. And in order to score, you’ve got to hang in there and make those spares. A little practice always helps! Let’s get focused everybody and make those Twisters dance!

League reports:



Monday night Industrial league: Jeff Miller, 256, 244 games & 718 series; Nancy Asai, 266, 204, 203 games & 673 series; Lynn Spellman, 669 series.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league: Nina Kruckenberg, 210 game; Nancy Asai, 203 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league: Chad Mason, 255 game & 656 series; Ciena Brittle, 254 game; Patrick Olson, 239 game; Mary Finley, 221 game; Nancy Asai, 219 game.