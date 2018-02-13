Mosier Farmers’ Market announces time change

This year, the Mosier Farmers’ Market will be held on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Mosier. Nearly 200 market shoppers and Mosier community members were surveyed before making the decision to shift the market to late morning and early afternoon hours. Over 70 percent of those surveyed agreed with the change.

Gorge Grown Food Network, whose mission is to build a resilient and inclusive regional food system that improves the health and well-being of the community, began managing the Mosier Farmers’ Market in 2013.

“Overall, we feel this is the best move for vendors and shoppers of the market,” said Mosier Farmers’ Market Manager Andrew Cushman. “Markets earlier in the day have been proven to garner higher profits for vendors. Starting earlier on Sundays will also allow us to avoid the summer heat in the afternoons and extend the market season by a few weeks.”

Gorge Grown Food Network staff and Mosier Farmers’ Market vendors met this winter to discuss stagnating sales and customer attendance.

“We know that there will be some growing pains,” said Gorge Grown Outreach and Communications Manager Hannah Ladwig. “There were pros and cons to shifting the market hours. With the feedback we’ve gotten from vendors and the community, we’re on the right track to grow a successful market with hopes to increase the variety of products at market and increased youth programming.”

The Mosier Farmers’ Market strives to be a fun and memorable place for community members to gather and purchase a range of local food and handmade goods, stated a press release. Stop by the market this season on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Mosier; opening day is June 17.