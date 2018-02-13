OneGorge holds legislative nights

The OneGorge advocacy group will hold annual legislative nights in Olympia and Salem.

The third annual “Gorge-ous Night in Olympia” is planned for Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the Columbia Room of the Washington state Capitol Building. The reception, hosted by Reps. Gina McCabe and Norm Johnson and Sen. Curtis King, will welcome many Washington state legislators and their staff to enjoy Gorge regional food, beer, and wines while mixing with Gorge residents to learn about regional legislative priorities, major industries and products.

‘Gorge-ous Nights’ OneGorge advocacy group holds events with legislators in Oregon and Washington. • Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. in Olympia. • March 7, 5:20 p.m., in Salem.

The fifth annual “Gorge-ous Night in Salem” will take place March 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Mission Mill Dye House at the Willamette Heritage Center complex in Salem. Hosted by Sen. Chuck Thomsen and Reps. Jeff Helfrich and Daniel Bonham, this reception also welcomes state legislators, staff, and Gorge residents to mix and mingle, and enjoy the bounty of the Gorge.

OneGorge is an informal organization of public agencies, organizations, and private businesses from the Columbia River Gorge that collaboratively advocate for issues and priorities of the region in the state and federal legislatures.

Genevieve Scholl, Port of Hood River special projects manager, said, “We are so grateful to our representatives for hosting these events, since they provide us a unique and valuable opportunity to get face-to-face with many of their colleagues in the legislature and to raise awareness of our region.

“We have so much to talk about, especially related to the Eagle Creek fire recovery process, improving regional transportation infrastructure and replacing the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge, affordable housing, and fostering economic development projects throughout the Gorge.”

OneGorge invites all area businesses to participate and provides promotional opportunities at each event.

With over 145 participants representing public, private, and non-profit organizations from each county in the Gorge, OneGorge raises awareness of regional legislative priorities in Salem, Olympia, and Washington D.C. There are no membership dues and advocacy action is voluntary. Email info@onegorge.org to learn more.