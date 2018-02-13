Pick of the Week: Three ages of Alison in ‘Fun Home’ musical

Tragicomic, with an uplift at the end, the musical “Fun Home” brings together a cast ranging from ages 10 to 45 in a coming of age musical playing the next two weekends.

“Fun Home” is staged at Wy’east Performing Arts Center in Odell.

Mark Steighner directs, and Ashly Will choreographed the show’s two production numbers. The show’s orchestra includes Corin Parker, Nathan Parker, Elizabeth Bailey, Dennis Castañares, Chari Bickford, Michelle Edwards, and Christine Norvick. Kathy Peldyak designed the costumes.

Performances are Feb. 16-17, and Feb. 23-24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults (18 and over) and $10 for students and children (10-17). Tickets are available at the door and through gorgeorchestra.org. Due to some adult language and subject matter, “Fun Home” is recommended for ages 12 and above. Running time is 100 minutes, with no intermission.

Four actors take on the role of Alison as pre-teen, college student and adult. In order are Abby Rankin and Fiona Larsen-Teskey, Mila Fuentes and Rachel Moore-Beitler. All are new to the CGOA stage, except for Rankin, who played The Child in last fall’s “Waiting for Godot.” Fuentes had several roles in “A Christmas Carol” (Plays for Non-Profits) in December.

“Fun Home” is based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Alison Bechdel. It has been banned or the subject of attempted banning many times due to its lesbian/gay content.

Music and lyrics are by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron. It was developed as a musical between 2009-2013 and moved to Broadway in 2015. It won Tony Awards for Best Musical, best Original Score and a number of others.

At Wy’east, veteran local performers Peter Tappert and Emily Vawter play Alison’s parents, and Lauren Gray plays her friend Joan. Other newcomers are Miles Thoming-Gale (Roy/Mark), Quinn Harty (John), and Wesley Parker (Christian).