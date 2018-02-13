Providence proves it cares for ‘Hood River family’

Jacqueline Kay Smithwick of Hood River writes, “I have lived in four states and in three of those states, at least 10 years. I was born in Virginia, moved to Florida as an adult, moved to Washington state for my husband’s work, and now we are retired in Hood River.

“Over the years living in different states I have had occasion, in each state, to be a patient or to have a family member in the hospital. This has also been the case since we have been in Hood River. But my experiences have been much different. I cannot speak of one time that I have not been treated with respect and cared for as if I was a member of the caregiver’s family. They listen and are more than willing to answer questions that you may have and if they don’t have the answer they will seek help.

“All I can think to say is ‘Wow!’ We have been in Hood River 3.5 years and have utilized the services of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital several times: x-rays, MRI, lab work, and several of the satellite offices. This past week I accompanied my husband to the hospital for a procedure. Once again, ‘Wow.’ Front desk staff, to the volunteer to every one of the nurses, the care and concern was quite evident. I have worked in the medical field more than any other over my 71 years and I’ve never had the pleasure of working with such a talented and caring team.

“I shared this with one of the nurses yesterday as she prepared my husband for release, and her response was nothing less than I would have expected. In her words as best as I can remember, ‘Well, thank you very much. We try hard to do our best. After all, we are taking care of our Hood River family.’ That sealed the deal for me.

“Thanks for allowing me the opportunity to have a positive thought for your paper. And if you are a subscriber reading this, please be sure and thank the staff at the hospital or any of the satellite offices when you are there. How lucky are we to have a hospital with a staff that provides a service with such care and concern. Please join me in lifting up the employees of the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.”