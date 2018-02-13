Shelter Volunteers

Potluck dinner at Rockford Grange brings together volunteers for Hood River Shelter Service, which operates the Warming Shelter. The gathering was a first in the eight years since the shelter was founded, and after dinner volunteers and other community members brainstormed on shelter needs and ideas for improvement. On Feb. 11, the shelter hosted a record 22 guests. This year’s site is Riverside Community Church. The shelter is open at 6 p.m. nightly through mid-March; guests get a place to sleep and bedding, along with meals donated by 13 local restaurants on a rotating basis (hoodrivercares.org).
