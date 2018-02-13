Want to help with the Children’s Park?

Work parties are planned for early June on construction of a new play structure at Children’s Park, Ninth and Eugene streets.

Hood River Rotary Foundation is working with City of Hood River on the fundraising and construction elements of the structure replacement.

The existing structure was closed a year ago for two months, and portions of it removed because they were unsafe. Citing structural and safety problems, the city announced last year it will remove the rest of the 30-year-old structure by early spring. Replacement will cost $300,000, to come from city funds and community donations.

Individual donations of any amount are accepted, but donation levels start at $100 for a fence picket; 748 such pickets, just as was done 30 years ago, will be emblazoned with the donors’ names (18 character limit.)

Sponsorship levels (and some of the features at that price) range from Platinum ($7,500) for slides and ropes course; Gold ($5,000) for car, merry-go-round or tower; Silver ($2,500) for a tot bridge, bouncy pods, and warped rock wall; Bronze ($1,000) for see-saw, swing, climbing forest, and monkey bar; and Friend ($500), for picnic table, game table, tunnel net, ramp, parallel bars, tot climbing wall, and other features.

Builders, volunteer organization, tool organization, food service and child care are the main volunteer opportunities being organized. Shifts will be morning, afternoon and evening June 5-10.

Contact ChildrensPark@cityof-hoodriver.com to volunteer.

Checks can be made out to Hood River Rotary Foundation, memo line Children’s Park, care of Les Henry, P.O. Box 1187, Hood River.