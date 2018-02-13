Yesteryears: Groundbreaking celebration at Waterfront Park in 2008

1918 — 100 years ago

A census of the lumber production of the county during 1917 is to be made by the Forest Service in cooperation with the National Lumber Manufacturers’ Association, as in past years. Questionnaires have already been mailed to sawmills throughout the county, asking that the amount of each kind of lumber cut be reported promptly. Because of unsettled conditions in the lumber trade in 1917, it has been somewhat difficult to judge the current production. Heavy calls for lumber made by the government have been partially offset by transportation difficulties and scarcity of labor.

VERBATIM: Tourist organization establishes new site on World Wide Web Information about such topics as outdoor recreation, fine dining opportunities and motel accommodations can now be found on the Columbia River Gorge Visitors Association’s new site on the World Wide Web. The visitors association’s new website address is: http://www.gor-ge... The website has other visitor and tourism information, including a calendar of Gorge events, membership listings and services, area location map, lodging and attractions information, links to member pages, and details on how to join the Gorge Visitors Association. The Columbia River Gorge Visitors Association is an incorporated, non-profit group that has 55 businesses and attractions as members. CRGVA’s mission includes promoting the visitor industry in the entire Columbia River Gorge on a regional, national and international level by “creating and promoting an image of the Gorge as an attractive overnight destination area,” said spokesman Mike Ferris of the U.S. Forest Service’s National Scenic Area. The mission also entails “marketing the communities and the area’s entire inventory of attractions to domestic and international markets, providing promotions to supplement existing marketing strategies and programs, and representing the interests of the entire Gorge visitor industry on a regional, statewide and national level.” The organization is managed by a 12-member board comprised of two representatives from the six Gorge counties, Hood River, Wasco, Multnomah, Clark, Klickitat and Skamania. CRGVA began activities in 1990, and meets the fourth Wednesday of every month. — Hood River News, February 14, 1998

1928 — 90 years ago

If numbers present count for success, the Guide Ski Club must have felt much elated last Sunday when it was announced that more than 1,500 people were at Camp Argonne to witness the annual winter sports carnival. Once again, the club had one of those days of brilliant sunshine, which graced a previous event, and members were prepared to permit Ralph Davis, clerk of the weather for the upper valley, to claim credit for this, and they expressed the hope the he would be on the job in succeeding years. There was no lack of snow; with about two feet on the level, conditions were great for winter sports of any kind.

1938 — 80 years ago

The present level of the Columbia River will, according to Major Theron D. Weaver, district manager at Bonneville, be maintained until early spring, and the conditions now prevailing at Hood River will continue for the next month or more. While the Columbia River level here is not so high as it was last weekend, practically all the sandbars east and west of the new sewer outfall are under water, and the water has backed up well into the Hood River, to smooth out the ruffles. A colony of beavers which had established their homes on the bank north of the railroad found themselves involved in a problem created by rapidly rising water, and because it was a problem which they were unable to meet, they swam aimlessly around on Monday, apparently trying to figure out what had gone wrong with their engineering plans.

1948 — 70 years ago

While Hood River missed the heavy blanket of snow which fell in most of eastern Oregon last week, around four and one-half inches of snow descended on lower Hood River Valley late Saturday evening and Sunday morning, reports W.A. Meyle, of the Hood River experiment station, and Parkdale had a 10-inch snowfall, according to Ralph Davies. Parkdale also reported the valley’s coldest temperatures of the year on February 6-7, when the mercury descended to two degrees above zero. The lower valley recording on the same date was nine degrees above.

1958 — 60 years ago

With 97 cents for supplies and their accumulated scientific knowledge, two top-ranking science students at Wy’east launched the first high-altitude rocket in Hood River history last Sunday at 5 p.m. The test was called “a great success” by its designers, Bob Morikado and Jim Carr. Working under the tutelage of Wy’east Science Teacher Bill Griffith, their missile soared to a height of 1,000 feet. “It turned out exactly as expected,” said the novice scientists proudly. That claim is still out of reach for the United States Navy’s Vanguard satellite project.

1968 — 50 years ago

School board members and a teacher negotiating committee reached a tentative salary agreement which will mean a 7.54 percent average increase for the coming year. Superintendent Arnold Bowers said the agreement still was tagged “tentative” because the plan must still be accepted by the teachers and formally by the school board. Starting salary for a new teacher with a bachelor’s degree was set at $6,000. Last year the figure was $5,700.

1978 — 40 years ago

Greyhound bus service was an “orphan” for only a week here, and now has it found a new home at the Pizza Station on West Cascade Street. Starting Monday this week, Greyhound was operating out of the new facility, an arrangement that will not only provide a bright waiting room, but also food service and longer hours.

1988 — 30 years ago

Final agreement on a Multnomah County Corrections work camp at Wyeth was expected as early as Tuesday afternoon this week, following a discussion by Hood River county commissioners. Bob Montgomery, Hood River county administrator, said Friday he expected the proposed “Wyeth Forest camp” to be on Tuesday’s agenda, both as a work session and probably as an action item. (The holiday delayed Monday’s regular session, and results from Tuesdays meeting could not be obtained before the Hood River News press deadline.)

1998 — 20 years ago

Other local agencies are interested in a joint proposal of the city and port to develop park space on the waterfront, Mayor Paul Cummings told the Hood River City Council Monday. Cummings reported on a meeting between he, Port of Hood River Board President Bill Baker and representatives of Hood River County and the Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District. In the first joint meeting since the idea was first presented by the port two weeks ago, the four officials discussed the potential for the development of public park space on waterfront parcels 6 and 7.

2008 — 10 years ago

While earth-moving equipment had already begun to turn over dirt at Hood River’s waterfront, celebrants gathered Friday to give the park its official kickoff with a groundbreaking ceremony. Mayor Linda Streich addressed a small group of supporters, including those involved with the Waterfront Community Park Association.

Joe Wampler was 38 when he decided that the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office needed to be restructured — and he was the man for the job. Sixteen years later, Wampler is asking voters to give him a fifth four-year term as an elected official. He wants to keep building upon the achievements that have already been made during his watch.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer