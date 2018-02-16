Death Notices for Feb. 17 edition:

Gregory Place
Gregory Lysle Place, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 10, 2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy “Dot” Elizabeth Smith passed away on Feb. 13, 2018, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Dorothy was born on Aug. 22, 1927, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Elmo Benson
Elmo “Bill” Benson passed away on Feb. 12, 2018, at home with family by his side, in The Dalles, Ore. Bill was born on April 7, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Miyeko Tsubota
Miyeko (Fujimoto) Tsubota passed away on Feb. 2, 2018, in Vancouver, Wash. She was born on Jan. 30, 1923, in Gresham, Ore.
