Four to Go, Feb. 17 edition

Wyden town halls set for Feb. 24

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) hosts two town halls in the Gorge on Saturday, Feb. 24. The community is invited to come and hear Wyden give a legislative update and ask questions of the senator. The first town hall will be at noon in The Dalles at Oregon Veterans’ Home, 700 Veterans Drive.

The Hood River County town hall will be at 3:30 p.m. in Odell at Wy'east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy'east Road.

Hood River Indoor Farmers’ Market Saturday

Hood River Farmers’ Market continues monthly this winter through April on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The next market will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at Springhouse Cellars, First and Cascade. The market features a variety of local food, including local veggies, meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, and other artisanal foodstuffs. Customers can also shop for unique, handmade gifts from local makers. Credit/debit, Veggie Rx and SNAP/EBT accepted. SNAP customers get an extra $5 to spend at the market; stop by the information booth for details.

East-bound right lane of I-84 closing for three months

The right eastbound lane of Interstate 84 will close at 7 a.m. Friday for three months for work on the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. The closure will be in place around the clock between mileposts 51 and 53 for work on the State Trail from Wyeth to Lindsey Creek. Re-opening is expected in mid-May. During the lane closure, crews will make repairs to the existing bin wall around Shellrock Mountain and construct a longer segment of bin wall for the new trail. Crews will also continue work on the Summit Creek Viaduct structure.

Info: www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=HCRHWY.

FFA ‘Pass the Pig’ Tuesday

The Hood River Valley FFA chapter will hold its annual Pass the Pig fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 20 beginning at 9 a.m.

Here’s how it works: A business can send a pig to another business, with FFA members showing up with a baby pig.

To get rid of the pig, FFA asks for a $20 donation and the name of the business that you would like to send the pig to. That business will then send the pig on to another business. If you know you would like the pig or would like to send the baby pig to a business, contact Don Schmidt or Nita Bozarth at Hood River Valley High School to arrange the pig’s destination at 541-386-4500 ext. 4562 or 4563.

